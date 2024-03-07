‘Licking their lips’ – Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sends promotion warning as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side take aim at League One
Phil Parkinson has warned Wrexham’s rivals in League Two that his side are “licking their lips” at the prospect of securing another promotion.
- Held nerve to claim National League title in 2023
- Now riding high in the League Two table
- Red Dragons have 11 games left to take in this term