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imago-sport-1082127625.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

Levante striker Roger Brugue confident of stopping Barcelona's perfect La Liga start

R. Brugue
Levante
Levante vs Barcelona
Barcelona
LaLiga

Levante captain Roger Brugue is confident that his team can halt Barcelona's perfect start to the Liga season this weekend. The forward stressed that the Granotas will approach Sunday's encounter without any inferiority complex, banking on their formidable home form to derail the high-flying league leaders at Ciutat de Valencia.

  • Captain dismisses underdog tag

    Levante skipper Brugue believes his side can halt Barcelona's momentum when the Liga pacesetters visit Valencia this weekend. Luis Castro's men welcome the Catalan giants to Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, September 13, for matchday five. With a formidable home record behind them, the forward insists the hosts have the foundation needed to cause an upset.

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    Brugue backs home form

    While acknowledging that the visitors arrive in flawless domestic form, Brugue believes his side's home advantage will enable them to mount a fierce challenge. Speaking to the club's official media channels, the Levante skipper stressed their resolute mindset: "Barca is a great rival and they're coming into this game in good form, but we also know we're strong at home. We've won six straight at home and we're going there without fear, without any inferiority complex."

  • Granotas rely on fortress

    The captain added that tactical discipline and thorough preparation will be crucial in their bid to disrupt the league leaders' momentum. Continuing his interview with club media, Brugue remarked: "We're going to work, make a good game plan and why not?"

    That optimism is underpinned by an unbeaten league run at home stretching back to February 2026. Across their last nine La Liga fixtures on home soil, Castro's side have secured eight victories, including a dominant 5-2 triumph over Real Betis in their 2026-27 home opener before holding Malaga to a goalless draw last time out.

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    Demanding schedule tests giants

    Hansi Flick's Barcelona have made an explosive start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning all four of their opening league fixtures while scoring 17 goals and conceding just twice. Before travelling to face Levante, the Blaugrana must navigate their Champions League league-phase opener at home to Feyenoord on Wednesday. The visitors' congested schedule could hand the home side an ideal opening to claim a major upset.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR