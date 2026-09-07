Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoFeyenoord
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams

Assisted by

Barcelona vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona
Feyenoord

Comprehensive match preview of FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League. We break down the weekend's domestic league results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday evening clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick-off on 9 September 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

European campaign opens in Catalonia

FC Barcelona return home to host Dutch side Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou to kick off their UEFA Champions League league phase campaign. Riding high on a flawless start to their domestic season, Hansi Flick's side aim to establish early dominance in Europe and defend their home ground. For Feyenoord, a daunting trip to Barcelona presents an immediate test of their European credentials as they look to build on a encouraging domestic result over the weekend.

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Blaugrana's Yamal-inspired rout at Mestalla

FC Barcelona enter Wednesday night in scintillating form after dismantling Valencia CF 5–0 away at Mestalla in LaLiga on Matchday 4 (September 6). Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 6th minute and added a second late on, while Fermín López, Raphinha, and Pedri all found the back of the net. The emphatic victory keeps Barca perfect in LaLiga with 12 points from four matches and an astounding 14 goals scored, highlighting their ruthless attacking potency under Flick.

FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-NIJMEGEN-FEYENOORDGetty Images

The Rotterdammers' second-half surge at Nijmegen

Feyenoord travel to Spain brimming with confidence following a strong 3–1 away win over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Matchday 5 (September 5). After a goalless opening half, Gjivai Zechiël broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute before Luciano Valente and Jerayno Schaken added second-half strikes to put the game beyond reach. The result snapped a streak of back-to-back domestic draws, providing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side with much-needed offensive rhythm heading into European competition.

Attacking fireworks under the Catalan lights

Both sides favour aggressive, front-foot football, though Barcelona hold a distinct edge in individual quality and home environment. Barca’s electric front line led by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will put immense pressure on Feyenoord's backline anchored by Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Jeremiah St. Juste. With crucial points at stake in the expanded Champions League league phase, Wednesday's opener promises high tempo and attacking action from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

Manager

  • H. Flick

Barcelona are managed by Hans-Dieter Flick, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected starting XI has been released. Feyenoord head into the fixture under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the away squad's fitness picture equally unclear at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be added here closer to kick-off as confirmed information becomes available.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

AHL
W2-1
ELC
W0-5
ATH
W2-0
RAY
W5-2
VAL
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FEY

FEY - Form

SPA
W0-1
GAE
D2-2
CAM
W2-5
HAA
D2-2
NEC
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Barcelona arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Flick's side have been particularly prolific in LaLiga, beating Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in their most recent outing and thrashing Elche 5-0 earlier in August. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 14 goals and conceded just three, a run that includes back-to-back clean sheets against Athletic Bilbao and Elche.

Feyenoord's recent record is more inconsistent. Van Bronckhorst's side collected three wins, one draw, and one draw from their last five, with their most recent result a 2-2 draw against ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Their best result in the run was a 5-2 away win at Cambuur, though two draws in their last three league games suggest some fragility heading into European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Barcelona and Feyenoord is available from the provided records. Historical meeting information will be updated when confirmed data becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google