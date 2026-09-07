Barcelona vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Feyenoord: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick-off on 9 September 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

European campaign opens in Catalonia

FC Barcelona return home to host Dutch side Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou to kick off their UEFA Champions League league phase campaign. Riding high on a flawless start to their domestic season, Hansi Flick's side aim to establish early dominance in Europe and defend their home ground. For Feyenoord, a daunting trip to Barcelona presents an immediate test of their European credentials as they look to build on a encouraging domestic result over the weekend.

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Blaugrana's Yamal-inspired rout at Mestalla

FC Barcelona enter Wednesday night in scintillating form after dismantling Valencia CF 5–0 away at Mestalla in LaLiga on Matchday 4 (September 6). Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 6th minute and added a second late on, while Fermín López, Raphinha, and Pedri all found the back of the net. The emphatic victory keeps Barca perfect in LaLiga with 12 points from four matches and an astounding 14 goals scored, highlighting their ruthless attacking potency under Flick.

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The Rotterdammers' second-half surge at Nijmegen

Feyenoord travel to Spain brimming with confidence following a strong 3–1 away win over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Matchday 5 (September 5). After a goalless opening half, Gjivai Zechiël broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute before Luciano Valente and Jerayno Schaken added second-half strikes to put the game beyond reach. The result snapped a streak of back-to-back domestic draws, providing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side with much-needed offensive rhythm heading into European competition.

Attacking fireworks under the Catalan lights

Both sides favour aggressive, front-foot football, though Barcelona hold a distinct edge in individual quality and home environment. Barca’s electric front line led by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will put immense pressure on Feyenoord's backline anchored by Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Jeremiah St. Juste. With crucial points at stake in the expanded Champions League league phase, Wednesday's opener promises high tempo and attacking action from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Barcelona are managed by Hans-Dieter Flick, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected starting XI has been released. Feyenoord head into the fixture under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the away squad's fitness picture equally unclear at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be added here closer to kick-off as confirmed information becomes available.

Form

Barcelona arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Flick's side have been particularly prolific in LaLiga, beating Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in their most recent outing and thrashing Elche 5-0 earlier in August. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 14 goals and conceded just three, a run that includes back-to-back clean sheets against Athletic Bilbao and Elche.

Feyenoord's recent record is more inconsistent. Van Bronckhorst's side collected three wins, one draw, and one draw from their last five, with their most recent result a 2-2 draw against ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Their best result in the run was a 5-2 away win at Cambuur, though two draws in their last three league games suggest some fragility heading into European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Barcelona and Feyenoord is available from the provided records. Historical meeting information will be updated when confirmed data becomes available.