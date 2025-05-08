'The league of farmers!' - Luis Enrique cracks Champions League joke after beating four Premier League sides, including Arsenal & Liverpool, to reach European final
Luis Enrique cracked a “league of farmers” joke after guiding PSG past four Premier League sides en route to the 2025 Champions League final.
- PSG also overcame Man City & Aston Villa
- Historic first European title now within reach
- Set to face Inter at the Allianz Arena on May 31