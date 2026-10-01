'The energy is still the same!' – Lautaro Martinez speaks out after firing Argentina to 4-0 win

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez set the tone for a commanding 4-0 international friendly win against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. Receiving a precise pass from Alexis Mac Allister in the 15th minute, the 29-year-old striker placed his shot into the far corner to open the scoring.

Further strikes from Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez wrapped up a comfortable victory for Lionel Scaloni's side.

The match represented the first of three friendlies scheduled for Argentina during their home international series.