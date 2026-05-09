Laughing Mikel Arteta responds to Wayne Rooney's Arsenal celebrations complaints

However, the celebrations drew criticism from Manchester United legend Rooney. Speaking as a pundit, Rooney suggested Arsenal had gone too far given that they had not yet won the trophy.

“They deserve to be in this position, but they haven't won it yet,” Rooney said on Amazon Prime. “The celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win.”

Arteta appeared amused when asked about the remarks during Friday’s press conference. The Arsenal boss downplayed the criticism and made clear he was not concerned by outside opinions.

"First of all, I didn't know about it," Arteta said. "You have to respect every opinion and place them where they belong." When asked where exactly those opinions belonged, he added: “Where they belong. I don't know. That's not important.”