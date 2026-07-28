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Lamine Yamal one-of-one Kaboom rookie card sells for record-breaking auction price as Barcelona star surpasses Pele & Lionel Messi
Yamal shatters memorabilia records
Yamal has added another historic milestone to his incredible 2026. Shortly after helping Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Barcelona star dominated the second instalment of Goldin’s Global Football Auction.
The headline item was a black, one-of-one Kaboom rookie card from Panini’s 2023-24 Donruss FIFA collection. The extremely rare piece commanded an eye-watering $707,600 when the final prices were released.
This mammoth fee is the highest public price ever recorded for a Yamal trading card. The one-of-one designation means it is the only copy of that particular black parallel in existence, making it a highly coveted prize for collectors.
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Surpassing two footballing legends
Yamal’s record-breaking card did not just set a personal best. It also completely eclipsed the most expensive items from football icons Pele and Messi at the very same auction. A graded 1958 Pele rookie card fetched an impressive $610,000, while a unique Messi card from the 2023-24 Topps Chrome Sapphire collection brought in $317,200. Yamal outperformed them both by staggering margins.
The teenager's card exceeded the Pele lot by nearly $100,000 and the one-of-one Messi piece by a massive $390,400. It highlights the immense hype surrounding football's newest World Cup champion as he surpasses two undisputed legends.
A million-dollar memorabilia haul
Beyond the record-setting rookie card, collectors spent heavily on other pieces of Yamal history. Another scarce item, a gold Kaboom rookie numbered eight out of 10, sold for a substantial $189,100. Match-worn gear also proved incredibly popular on the auction block. An inscribed Barcelona home shirt, worn by Yamal during the 2023-24 Champions League campaign, added a further $152,500 to his overall showing. Combined, these three distinct items generated a massive $1,049,200 for the auction house.
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History across the generations
While Yamal commanded the biggest individual sale, the auction celebrated several generations of football greatness. Diego Maradona featured prominently, with a 1977 disc rookie card reaching $103,700 alongside a black Kaboom card that brought in $91,500. Meanwhile, other contemporary talents and unique items also made their mark. Cavan Sullivan secured over $90,000 for an autograph patch card, and Benjamin Mendy’s official replica 2018 World Cup trophy sold for $62,220.
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