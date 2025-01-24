Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner 'willing to give it a go' in Italy after Lauryn Goodman saga as couple aim to 'put things behind them' after completing transfer to AC Milan
Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is “willing to give it a go” in Italy after seeing her husband agree a loan transfer from Manchester City to AC Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England star fathered two children with ex-mistress
- Marriage has survived divorce rumours
- New challenge taken on outside of Premier League