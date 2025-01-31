Kyle Walker warned 'off-field issues' have stopped him 'becoming one of the absolute legends of the game' after escaping to AC Milan amid turbulent marriage with Annie Kilner
AC Milan new boy Kyle Walker has been informed that "off-field issues" have prevented him from becoming "one of the absolute legends of the game".
- Made over 400 Premier League appearances
- Six-time title winner now taking in Italian loan
- Fighting to save marriage away from the pitch