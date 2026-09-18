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Derby ready! Captain Koke salutes fresh blood as supercharged Atleti fire zero-gravity warning at Real
Koke lauds high-calibre recruits after back-to-back routs
Atletico Madrid captain Koke emphasized the squad's rising competitive edge following a 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's side backed up their recent 3-0 away win against Real Sociedad by scoring seven unanswered goals across two matches.
The veteran midfielder praised summer additions, including Jonathan David, for settling in seamlessly and making immediate contributions.
The victory keeps Los Rojiblancos firmly in the early-season title race.
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Captain highlights seamless adaptation of new signings
Speaking to Movistar post-match, Koke singled out the quality of the club's summer arrivals for elevating internal competition. He stressed that maintaining this aggressive momentum remains essential for sustained success.
Canadian forward Jonathan David opened the scoring, netting his second goal in consecutive matches since arriving.
"We've brought in some very high-calibre players and we have a very strong group," Koke stated. "The team played a great match, and that's what we need to focus on: that competition and that growth. We won 3-0 the other day and 4-0 today. That's the path we need to follow."
Skipper reflects on historic 747th appearance milestone
The victory carried personal significance for Koke, who reached a remarkable 747 appearances in red and white. The club icon insisted he remains fully committed to leading the team through its latest tactical evolution.
He emphasized that squad rotation and collective effort will dictate their trophy pursuit this term.
"It's hard work, things have been done well and it means I still have a long way to go," Koke added. "Hopefully there will be many more. The important thing is to help the team from wherever I am needed, that's why I'm the captain."
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Focus shifts to high-stakes Madrid Derby
With momentum fully restored, Atletico turn their attention to Sunday's showdown against cross-town rivals Real Madrid at the Metropolitano. Simeone's men trail Los Blancos by just two points ahead of kick-off, offering a chance to leapfrog their rivals.
Koke called on his team-mates to deliver a flawless performance to bring joy to the home supporters.
Atletico prepare for their sternest test yet intent on extending their winning streak.
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