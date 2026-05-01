Kobbie Mainoo names two team-mates he would have on his shirt as a fan - having once idolised Wanye Rooney - and reveals Man Utd-themed tattoo plan

In a candid interview with GQregarding his early influences and current admiration for his peers, Mainoo reflected on the players who defined his childhood and those he respects now. Asked about the first name he ever had on a replica shirt, he said: “[Wayne] Rooney. Growing up, he was the guy at United. He was the man, so back then I don't think you'd get anyone else's name on your shirt.”

When asked who he would choose if he were a young fan today, he added: “Probably Bruno [Fernandes] or Amad [Diallo]. When I was younger, I loved that type of play, a tricky winger to play against. And Bruno because he's an unbelievable player, what he's done for the club. He's been here for a while now and what he's doing in the season is amazing as well.”