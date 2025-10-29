AFP
Kevin De Bruyne undergoes surgery on hamstring with Napoli star ruled out for rest of the year
De Bruyne’s hamstring blow confirmed after Inter clash
Napoli have confirmed that Belgian superstar De Bruyne underwent surgery on his right hamstring in Antwerp following the injury he sustained during the 3-1 victory over Inter. The Belgian was forced off midway through the first half, moments after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
Scans later revealed a “high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle” in his right thigh, the same area that had troubled him during his Manchester City days. The 34-year-old was immediately flown to Belgium for further evaluation and, as per Napoli’s official statement, “the operation was a complete success.”
“Everything went well, brilliantly in fact,” said De Bruyne’s trusted physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck, confirming that the player will begin the first phase of rehabilitation at the ‘Move to Cure’ facility in Antwerp, the same centre used by several top Belgian internationals.
The midfielder, who joined Napoli this summer after leaving Manchester City on a free transfer, is now expected to miss at least four months of action, effectively ruling him out until early 2026.
- Getty Images
De Bruyne’s recurring hamstring troubles return
This marks the second major hamstring operation of De Bruyne’s career. In August 2023, he underwent a similar procedure after suffering a severe tear in his right leg. However, doctors have clarified that this latest injury is “not in the same location,” which could slightly reduce the overall recovery timeline.
Napoli’s medical staff, together with head coach Antonio Conte and the player himself, agreed on surgery after initial conservative treatment options were ruled out. Conte was reportedly adamant about prioritising De Bruyne’s long-term recovery over a rushed return, given Napoli’s intense winter fixture list and the player’s importance to the squad.
For De Bruyne, the setback is particularly painful after an encouraging start to life in Italy. He had scored four goals in eight Serie A appearances and was quickly establishing himself as the creative fulcrum of Conte’s midfield.
Napoli’s midfield depth
This latest injury comes at a time when Napoli are already battling a growing list of absentees. Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrahmani and Romelu Lukaku are also sidelined, leaving boss Conte with limited midfield options. The club may now need to rely heavily on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the coming months, with youth prospects expected to feature more prominently in Serie A fixtures.
For De Bruyne personally, the timing is unfortunate but not disastrous, as his recovery timeline aligns with the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, meaning he should be fit and match-ready for Belgium’s campaign in North America if all goes to plan.
Meanwhile, Napoli echoed that optimism in their official statement: “As planned, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery today in Antwerp following a high-grade injury to his right thigh biceps femoris muscle. The operation was a complete success. De Bruyne will continue the first phase of his post-surgical rehabilitation in Belgium.”
The club, however, stopped short of providing a specific return date. Internally, staff expect the midfielder to return to full training by February, depending on how quickly he responds to physiotherapy.
- AFP
Conte forced into tactical reshuffle ahead of crucial months
Napoli return to Serie A action this weekend when they host seventh-placed Como, but De Bruyne’s absence will force Conte into an early tactical rethink. The club’s medical department will continue to monitor De Bruyne’s progress remotely, with Napoli planning to send physiotherapists to Belgium for weekly check-ins. A gradual return is expected, starting with light ball work by January before reintegration into team training the following month.
With Napoli still leading Serie A with 21 points, maintaining their form without their marquee summer signing will be crucial. For De Bruyne, the focus now turns to recovery, and ensuring his comeback strengthens both his club’s title push and Belgium’s World Cup preparations.
Advertisement