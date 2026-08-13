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'It's really hard to say no' - Kerim Alajbegovic reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for Juventus move
Choosing Turin over West London
Alajbegovic was one of the most sought-after young talents on the continent following an impressive stint within the RB Salzburg system. While the likes of AC Milan, Roma, and Napoli were all credited with an interest in his services, it was Chelsea who appeared to have won the race for his signature. Juventus were remarkably quick to pounce on the uncertainty, securing an agreement that saw the youngster head to Italy instead.
Speaking to Tuttosport about his choice to reject the Premier League for Serie A, Alajbegovic was clear about the stature of his new club. He explained the pull of the Old Lady by stating: "When Juventus call, it is truly difficult to say no. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am truly proud to wear this jersey. It’s true, knowing the club had faith in me was really, really important for me. Pjanic was also important in my choice, because he was a Juventus player, and had so much influence with this club."
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The Luciano Spalletti factor
One of the primary drivers behind the move was the search for a project that offered a clear path to first-team football. While Chelsea’s offer was lucrative, Alajbegovic was looking for a manager who could provide immediate assurances about his development and role within the squad. This is where Luciano Spalletti played a decisive role, offering the kind of tactical integration and mentorship. The Bosnian talent has already begun to absorb the tactical demands placed upon him by the former Napoli boss, highlighting the step up in quality and expectation at the Allianz Stadium.
Commenting on his early experiences under Spalletti, Alajbegovic noted: "I can see in training how good Spalletti is, that he always wants perfection. It’s positive to work this hard, because you learn something new in every session. You concentrate on the precision of the passing, the movement, the positioning. He is a top level coach for me and I can't wait to keep learning from him."
Earning praise from a legend
Joining a club like Juventus brings with it the weight of history and the eyes of former greats. Alajbegovic has already caught the attention of perhaps the greatest player to ever wear the black and white stripes, Alessandro Del Piero. The legendary number 10 recently singled out the Bosnian as a "real talent," a compliment that has not gone unnoticed by the new arrival.
"Del Piero needs no presentation, everyone knows him, he’s a genuine legend. It is an honour that he said nice things about me, that is truly special. I just arrived and I must continue working hard, showing to everyone what I can do. There’s a long path ahead of me," Alajbegovic said.
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Settling in and finding inspiration
Off the pitch, the transition to life in Italy has been made smoother by the presence of Kenan Yildiz. The two players share a similar background, having both been raised in Germany, which has allowed them to form an immediate bond within the dressing room. Communication is often the biggest hurdle for young players moving abroad, but the ability to speak German with a teammate has helped Alajbegovic integrate faster than expected.
"Kenan is a top-class player and also a fantastic person. He's helped me a lot. We speak the same language, German, and it's important for me to have someone who speaks my language. It's really nice to have him here, as are the other players. But yes, Kenan is a really good friend of mine and we can't wait to play and work together to help the team and take Juventus to the top," Alajbegovic concluded.
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