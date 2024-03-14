Jamie Carragher Kate Abdo Richard KeysGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Kate Abdo deserves much better!' - Richard Keys tells Jamie Carragher he 'crossed the line' over Malik Scott joke as raging fans advise ex-Sky Sports presenter to 'sit this one out'

Champions LeagueLiverpool

Richard Keys has entered the debate sparked by Jamie Carragher’s on-air Kate Abdo quip, with the ex-Liverpool star told he “crossed the line”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ex-Liverpool star made on-air quip
  • Attracted plenty of criticism
  • Issue addressed during UCL coverage

Editors' Picks