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'It's always nice' - Havertz reacts to Arsenal victory over Chelsea and makes bold claim about Odegaard form
Gunners show resilience in derby delight
Arsenal demonstrated significant character at the Emirates Stadium, overcoming an early setback to secure all three points against Chelsea. After falling behind early, Havertz brought the Gunners back into the match by grabbing a 25th-minute equaliser before Mikel Arteta's side went on to complete the comeback. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, the German forward expressed his satisfaction with the result and collective effort: 'It's always nice to win at home against a London rival. It was a tough game but over the 90 minutes, we deserved to win that game.'
The victory was particularly sweet for the Gunners, who had to navigate a difficult opening period. Havertz continued his stellar start to the season by netting his third goal in four appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. Despite the early pressure of a derby atmosphere, the home side remained composed to secure three wins from their opening three league matches, sitting level with Manchester City at the top of the table.
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Havertz haunts his former club
For Havertz, the match held extra significance given his history with the visitors. The German - who registered 32 goals in 139 appearances for Chelsea, including the iconic winner in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, alongside European Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs - was clinical when his opportunity arrived. Scoring the equaliser that shifted the momentum, he reflected on his crucial strike: 'I was happy the ball went through the legs of the defender so it was tough to see the ball for him. Always happy to score.'
The forward also praised the resilience of the squad in dealing with a Chelsea team that has undergone significant investment. 'They have strong players. They have an amazing squad but so do we. We knew it was going to be tough and it's going to be a tight game. They scored early, so it's not easy for us but we believed in ourselves and changed the game around.'
Odegaard earns high praise from teammate
While Havertz grabbed the headlines with his goal, he was quick to point out the influence of club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder was instrumental throughout the match, directing play and eventually scoring the winner. Havertz believes the skipper has reached a level of performance that will be frightening for Premier League defenders. 'I think he's an unbelievable player, we saw that over the last years. This season, I think he's back to his best. I think he's going to help us a lot this season.'
Odegaard's return to peak form is a major boost for Arsenal. The captain bounced back brilliantly from a frustrating last season, during which a knee injury limited him to just 36 appearances across all competitions and a solitary goal. By finding the net against Chelsea, the Norwegian brought his tally to three goals already this season, highlighting his resurgence at the heart of Arteta's side.
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Focus shifts to European challenge
Arteta's side will now turn their attention to the continental stage, where they face a daunting trip to Italy. The Gunners travel to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, looking to carry their domestic dominance into Europe. Following that clash, they will return to England for a trip to face Sunderland.
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