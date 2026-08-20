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Juventus tracking Italy striker Mateo Retegui as Luciano Spalletti seeks final attacking reinforcement
Italian outlet identifies target
Retegui has emerged as a late target for Juventus as Spalletti looks to add one more centre-forward before the window closes, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport. The Bianconeri have brought in Randal Kolo Muani and Jeff Ekhator this summer but lost Dusan Vlahovic for nothing and loaned out Lois Openda. Juventus must offload Jonathan David before sanctioning any further additions, with Joshua Zirkzee and Alexander Sorloth also shortlisted.
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Familiar ties drive pursuit
The Italy international has re-emerged on the radar in Turin after being monitored by Juventus in previous transfer windows. Spalletti knows the striker well from his spell in charge of the Azzurri and values his work rate and sharp penalty-box instincts. The potential move also has the backing of sporting director Marco Ottolini, who originally brought Retegui to Serie A from Argentina during his time at Genoa in 2023.
Astronomical wages stall deal
Tuttosport suggests that Juventus would favour an initial loan deal if the 27-year-old signals an appetite to return to Italian football. While convincing Retegui is not considered an issue, his astronomical €20m annual salary at Al-Qadsiah represents a massive obstacle.
The forward, under contract until 2028 following a €65m move from Atalanta, played 73 minutes in Al-Qadsiah's 3-1 win at Al-Shabab on the opening weekend of the Saudi Pro League.
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Approaching deadline forces action
Juventus are now running out of time to find a buyer for David and complete their attacking overhaul before the transfer deadline. Spalletti is determined to secure another proven focal point to guarantee depth and competition for places across a congested schedule. A move for Retegui remains a long shot unless Al-Qadsiah agree to subsidise a significant portion of his mammoth wages.
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