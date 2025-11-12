AFP
Juventus step up pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as Serie A side look to beat Chelsea in transfer race
Juventus ready to pounce as Milan talks stall
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have intensified their interest in the French shot stopper following a breakdown in his contract negotiations with the Rossoneri. Maignan’s current deal runs until June 2026, but talks over an extension have been on hold since April. Milan had reportedly offered a new contract until 2028, with an increased salary from €2.8 million to €5.5m per year. However, discussions stalled due to concerns over the Frenchman's long-term fitness and availability. The lack of progress has fuelled speculation that the 30-year-old could look for a new challenge.
Maignan joined Milan from Lille in 2021 and has since been a key figure in their defensive success. His leadership and experience have made him one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, and Juventus are now hoping to take advantage of Milan’s hesitation.
Chelsea emerge as main threat in Maignan’s race
The biggest threat to Juventus in the race for Maignan is Chelsea, who are still very much in the mix for the 30-year-old, having shown strong interest in him during the summer. The Blues tried to bring him to Stamford Bridge but were unable to strike a deal with Milan. With the Premier League side still searching for a long-term solution in goal, they are expected to make another push next summer. The London giants have the capacity to throw in cash to attract the Milan goalkeeper to London, which Juventus will be well aware of.
The Old Lady’s biggest advantage over the Blues could be Maignan’s own desire to stay in Italy, having lived in the country for four years. That, along with Juventus’ growing French connection, from CEO Damien Comolli to his national teammate Khephren Thuram and former Milan defender Pierre Kalulu, could play a big role in convincing the goalkeeper to make the switch to Turin.
Financial pressure shaping Juventus’ transfer plans
Juventus’ renewed interest in Maignan comes at a time when the club’s finances are once again under the microscope. UEFA has opened fresh proceedings into alleged financial irregularities between 2022 and 2025, which could lead to more sanctions down the line.
The club have already served a one-year European ban and paid a €20m fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. On top of that, the FIGC docked them 10 points in the 2022-23 season for false accounting in transfer deals.
Because of all this, Juventus have shifted their transfer approach, focusing on free agents and low-cost signings instead of big-money moves. Maignan’s situation could be the perfect opportunity to bring in world-class talent without breaking the bank.
Zeki Celik also on Juventus’ radar
Maignan isn’t the only potential free agent Juventus are watching. The club have also shown interest in Roma defender Zeki Celik, who will also become a free agent next summer. However, unlike the Frenchman's situation, the Turkish international is currently in talks with the club over a renewal. While optimism remains in the Italian capital about an agreement, Juventus have already made initial inquiries and could intervene if the situation drags on. Celik played 101 matches alongside Maignan during their time together at Lille, and the idea of reuniting the duo in Turin appeals to the Bianconeri’s management as they seek to rebuild their core amid a struggling season.
The club sacked Igor Tudor after an eight-game winless streak and appointed Luciano Spalletti to save their season. But so far, it’s been a mixed start, with the Italian managing one win and two draws in his first three games. The Old Lady is sitting sixth in the Serie A table and will face Fiorentina after the international break.
