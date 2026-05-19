Juventus 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The Juventus 2026-27 home kit represents a bold return to the Sartorial Elegance that defined the club's most prestigious eras. Moving away from the experimental "barcode" patterns of the previous season, this kit focuses on a clean, uniform application of the iconic black-and-white vertical stripes. The design is anchored by a retro-inspired, fold-over polo collar in crisp white, which lends the jersey a tailored, high-fashion aesthetic, intended to look as sharp on the streets of Turin as on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium.

The defining characteristic of this year’s kit is the heavy use of Gold Metallic accents, replacing the pink highlights of the previous cycle. This shimmering gold is applied to the simplified Juventus 'J' crest, the adidas performance logo, and the sponsor branding, creating a luxurious contrast against the monochrome base.



