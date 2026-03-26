Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's Liverpool exit announcement & makes bold Hugo Ekitike suggestion

Following the news that Salah will bring his nine-year stay on Merseyside to a close this summer, Klopp has shared his personal reaction to the forward's departure. The pair enjoyed a trophy-laden era together, and Klopp revealed he has already been in contact with the 33-year-old since the official announcement was made on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Klopp said: "I hope he can have a successful rest of the season. We text last night but I really hope he enjoys the rest of the season, but I know Mo can only enjoy it if you win football matches and he scores. I really hope that on the last matchday, you all will have a smile on your face, be happy and thankful that one of the most incredible careers that we will ever be apart of."