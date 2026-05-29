A tattoo for Julian Nagelsmann?! Germany coach has 'shot himself in the foot' as left-back reveals World Cup bet

While the tattoo bet adds a light-hearted element to the build-up, Raum is deadly serious about Germany's ambitions on the global stage. He believes that the team must aim for nothing less than the title, echoing the sentiments shared by Nagelsmann following their exit from the home Euros two years ago.

He emphasizes: "When I go into a competition, I want the big picture. And I think Julian put it well after the elimination at the home European Championship: Then we simply have to become world champions. If you enter a tournament like this and say you only want to reach the semi-finals, that's the wrong attitude. We want to go as far as possible, and that means the final and winning the title.

"What's also important to me personally, of course, is that the people in our country are proud of us, how we perform as a team, how we stick together. That's what should distinguish us as the German national team. If our athletic performance is also up to par and we pull it off, then everyone will be happy."