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Jude Bellingham reveals thoughts on Jose Mourinho's appointment as Real Madrid manager & early summer transfer business
Excitement over the Special One’s return
In the wake of England’s goalless draw with Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, Bellingham took a moment to look ahead to his club future at the Bernabeu. The midfielder was full of praise for the decision to bring Mourinho back to the Spanish capital, an appointment that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Speaking on the prospect of working under the legendary tactician, Bellingham was clear about his enthusiasm.
"Mourinho is a top, top coach. I’m very happy," the 22-year-old stated after the game. The midfielder's endorsement comes at a time when Mourinho has reportedly been granted a level of transfer control rarely seen at the Bernabeu.
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Bellingham approves of Madrid’s summer business
Real Madrid have been remarkably active in the early stages of the summer window, ditching their long-term project in favour of battle-hardened experience. The club has already secured deals for established stars, moving rapidly to sign Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate. Bellingham noted that the influx of new faces would significantly alter the dynamic of the dressing room he returns to after the tournament in North America.
"We made some great signings as well, a lot of signings, with a lot of quality and experience. I’ll be very happy to work with them. Right now I’m focused on England, but I really like the signings they’re making," Bellingham added.
Stalemate in Boston and World Cup frustration
While his club future looks bright, Bellingham's immediate focus remains on England’s pursuit of World Cup glory. Despite being named Player of the Match in the 0-0 draw against Ghana, the Real Madrid star offered a humble and honest assessment of the evening. He insisted that the award should have gone to his opponents for their resolute defensive display against Thomas Tuchel's side. "I didn't deserve it, to be honest," he confessed. "Had a couple of moments, it was hard to get into the game and I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well. So fair play to them."
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A light-hearted moment amid World Cup pressure
Beyond the tactical talk regarding Mourinho and the frustrations of the Ghana stalemate, Bellingham also shared his thoughts on the wider tournament. When asked about his teammate Kylian Mbappe, who has been in devastating form, Bellingham was succinct, describing the Frenchman's performances as "Top!" The exchange then turned toward Spain, where the midfielder has quickly become a fan favourite since his move from Borussia Dortmund.
Quizzed on whether Spain were the favourites to lift the trophy, Bellingham playfully deflected the question. "A lot. I love Spain," he began. “Oh, you mean the national team? [Laughs] They are very good, but the country is better. I love it." While Bellingham clearly enjoys his life in Madrid, his priority now turns to Panama as England look to secure their spot in the Round of 32.