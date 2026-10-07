'I learned a lot about myself!' – Jude Bellingham opens up on tough year and renewed joy

Jude Bellingham praised England's maturity after breaking down a resolute Czechia side in a 3-0 Nations League victory at Wembley. The midfielder played a starring role as Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession and secured a clean sheet.

Despite coming off a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia days earlier, Bellingham insisted the team remained disciplined.

"It is difficult when teams come here because they sit deep and try to frustrate us," Bellingham told ITV. "You can never be too frustrated with three goals and a clean sheet. We got the job done and did it professionally."