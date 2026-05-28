Joshua Zirkzee replacement? Scott McTominay backed for Man Utd return but will only leave Napoli if ‘big transfer fee’ is tabled

It has been suggested that Dutch forward Zirkzee could be on the move in the summer window of 2026. He has found the going tough in English football, on the back of a £36.5 million ($49m) move from Bologna in 2024, with only nine goals being recorded through 75 appearances.

United are open to offers and will believe that an upgrade can be found that adds more of an attacking spark to Michael Carrick’s squad - as dreams of mounting a Premier League title challenge in 2026-27 begin to form on the red half of Manchester.

A familiar face could form part of recruitment plans, with McTominay having enjoyed remarkable success in Naples after stepping out of his comfort zone. The Old Trafford academy graduate became a Serie A champion and division MVP in 2024-25.

Personal best returns on the goal front have been posted, with that bar being raised from 13 to 14 across the last couple of campaigns, and a prominent role will be played for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.