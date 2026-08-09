Jose Mourinho hails 'source of happiness' as Vinicius Jr snubs Arsenal to sign massive new Real Madrid contract

Mourinho has spoken of his delight after seeing Vinicius Jr reject interest from the Premier League to remain in the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old had been the subject of a massive push from Arsenal, who were reportedly willing to make him the highest-paid player in England, but he has instead chosen to lead the new era under the Special One. The Brazilian has officially committed his long-term future to the Spanish giants by signing a deal that runs until June 2032.

Speaking after a 2-1 pre-season victory over Ferencvaros, Mourinho emphasised how vital the renewal is for the club’s stability. The Portuguese tactician stated: "The most important thing is the renewal. Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him, of course, but it’s also a source of happiness for all of us."