Jose Mourinho says 'yes' to Real Madrid in controversial Florentino Perez election video as Portuguese tells furious Benfica it's all FAKE

Perez's re-election campaign released a video appearing to confirm Mourinho's return to Real Madrid. The clip featured the current Benfica manager and used the slogan "MOUcha historia por hacer", which further heated up the debate over the Portuguese coach's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The move immediately triggered a strong reaction from Benfica. Mourinho remains under contract with the Portuguese side until 2027, and Record claimed he contacted the club to insist he had not recorded any video for Perez's campaign, arguing the footage had been created using artificial intelligence.







