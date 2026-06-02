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Revealed: Real Madrid now have to pay MORE for Jose Mourinho as Benfica break clause expires
Madrid's delay pushes up Mourinho's price tag
Real Madrid remain on course to appoint Mourinho for a second spell in charge, but the operation has become considerably more expensive, as per The Athletic. The Portuguese coach is expected to replace Alvaro Arbeloa on a three-year contract. A release clause in Mourinho's Benfica deal allowed clubs to secure his services for approximately €6 million for 10 working days after the end of the Portuguese season.
That clause expired on May 29, leaving Madrid facing a potential compensation package worth up to €15m. The increased cost stems from delays surrounding the club's presidential election process. While Florentino Perez has led the move for Mourinho, the formal completion of the deal has been held up by developments off the pitch.
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Election process complicates the appointment
However, Perez publicly addressed the political situation at Real Madrid after calling a presidential election despite having a mandate until 2029. During a press conference, he claimed there was a campaign by people operating "in the shadows" to remove him from office.
The emergence of entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme as a challenger prevented an automatic confirmation of Perez's presidency and delayed the administrative steps needed to finalise Mourinho's appointment before the lower release clause expired.
Agreement reached despite growing costs
Despite various complications, Real Madrid and Mourinho have reportedly reached a full agreement. The deal was completed during the week after May 16, with the former Chelsea and Inter boss signing a three-year contract.
Madrid had initially planned to unveil Mourinho before the end of May. Those plans changed when Riquelme entered the presidential race on May 23, creating uncertainty around the timing of official club decisions.
Even so, the club continues to operate as normal. Antonio Rudiger recently signed a contract extension, while work is reportedly ongoing behind the scenes on Mourinho's coaching staff and potential summer transfer targets after two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.
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Waiting for the election before making it official
Real Madrid must now navigate the presidential vote scheduled for June 7 before formally completing Mourinho's return. Although the expiration of the Benfica clause has increased the financial cost of the deal, it is not expected to alter Madrid's plans. Mourinho remains Perez's preferred candidate, and the club appears determined to press ahead with a reunion aimed at restoring success in Spain and Europe.
However, Mourinho's return to the Santiago Bernabeu could be doomed if Riquelme surprisingly wins the election and becomes club president, as he has previously insisted that Los Blancos' new manager has never managed the Spanish giants before.