Jose Mourinho back in the Premier League? Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss emerges as lead candidate to make summer switch

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle’s Saudi owners are understood to be attracted to the idea of appointing a world-class figure to lead the club’s next phase. While Eddie Howe currently retains the support of the board, the pressure from the stands has mounted following a difficult run of form. There is also a feeling that Howe himself could choose to walk away if he believes he has reached the ceiling of what he can achieve with the current squad.

The Magpies are bracing for a summer of upheaval regardless of who is in the dugout. High-profile stars such as Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento have been linked with exits, while Anthony Gordon is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Should the club need to sell to buy, a manager with Mourinho’s profile is seen by some as the perfect figure to navigate such a complex transitional period.