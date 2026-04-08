Jose Mourinho future 'not an issue' for Benfica as president as coach insists he's 'in charge' of decision

Despite the unified front off the pitch, Benfica find themselves struggling domestically. The club are currently third in the Liga Portugal table on 66 points after 28 matches. They trail leaders Porto by seven points and sit two points behind Sporting CP, who possess a crucial game in hand. The manager conceded that their silverware objectives have shifted significantly. Addressing the league standings, he explained: "At the sporting level, the achievable goal is to finish in second place, depending on other results. We don't depend on ourselves. Even winning all the games, we don't depend solely on ourselves. Sporting would have to lose another two points. It's still possible, and Sporting might even draw. Okay, we didn't lose [against Casa Pia], but I don't think a draw like this ennobles Benfica in any way or the career of any of us."