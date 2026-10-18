ZUMA Press Wire
'He’s not a finished project!' – Jose Mourinho defends Arda Guler against media critics
Mourinho backs Guler amid growing spotlight
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho took time to highlight the development of 21-year-old midfielder Arda Guler ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash against Sevilla. The Turkish international has drawn increased attention as Los Blancos navigate a busy domestic and European schedule.
With Vinicius Junior suspended and several forward options sidelined, Guler's tactical flexibility offers crucial solutions for the coaching staff.
Mourinho expressed total satisfaction with the young midfielder's work rate and adaptation.
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Boss hits back at negative media narrative
Mourinho criticized media tendencies to overlook young players' positive contributions while focusing heavily on minor setbacks. "It seems to me that it’s very hard for you to give credit to the work," Mourinho noted during his press conference.
"It seems like the most negative things have an owner and that the positive ones are a consequence of luck, but Arda is a very talented player. We all know that."
"He’s 21 years old, and fortunately, he’s not a finished project. He’s multifunctional, and I’m very happy."
Guler named in strong Madrid squad to face Sevilla
Guler was included in Real Madrid's matchday squad alongside fellow midfielders Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni. His ability to operate across central midfield and attacking roles provides Mourinho with vital in-game flexibility.
"Sevilla always competes, but we want to win," Mourinho added regarding the test awaiting his side.
"It’s a tough match, no doubt, but we want to win."
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Bernabeu fortress prepares for high-stakes duel
Real Madrid aim to extend their 100 percent home winning record this season as they host a Sevilla side sitting fifth in the table.
With Guler pushing for a prominent role, Los Blancos look to combine youth and experience to overcome Luis Garcia's competitive unit.
Victory at the Santiago Bernabeu would keep Real Madrid's strong domestic momentum rolling forward.
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