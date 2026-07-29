Jordan Henderson terminates Brentford contract ahead of free transfer to Chelsea

During his solitary campaign at Brentford, Henderson registered 34 appearances across all competitions, proving he still possessed the physical capacity to compete in the English top flight despite his advancing years.

Reflecting on his time with the club, Henderson expressed deep gratitude for the platform he was given following his stint in the Eredivisie with Ajax. "I leave Brentford with a lot of gratitude for the opportunity the club gave me, and for the support and care shown to me and my family from day one," Henderson said. "Coming back to the Premier League was really important to me, and Brentford gave me that chance. I’ll always be thankful for that. I hope I was able to play my part in helping the team through an important period for the club. We achieved a lot together last season, and it’s something everyone involved should be proud of.

"Brentford is a special football club. It’s ambitious, progressive and full of good people. From the owners and leadership, to the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes, it’s been a privilege to be part of it."







