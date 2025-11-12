Getty Images Sport
'I hope he makes the right decision!' - Jonathan Tah offers transfer advice to Nico Schlotterbeck as Bayern Munich target Borussia Dortmund's star defender
Contract tension building at Dortmund
According to a report from Bild, the German centre-back has turned down Dortmund’s latest contract offer and is growing frustrated with the team’s playing style under coach Niko Kovac. His current deal runs until 2027, but reports suggest he is unlikely to sign an extension, increasing speculation about a possible move next summer. The 25-year-old joined Dortmund from Freiburg in 2022 and has since become one of the club’s key players, making 134 appearances in all competitions. Despite his importance, uncertainty around his future continues to grow.
Dortmund are reportedly preparing a new contract proposal that would keep him at the club until 2030 and are even ready to triple his salary. However, the German international has shown no intention of committing to an extension for now, preferring to keep his options open amid growing interest from top European clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
Tah’s advice to Schlotterbeck amid transfer rumours
Speaking during a press conference ahead of Germany's World Cup qualifying match against Luxembourg, Tah had nothing but praise for his national teammate and domestic rival. The Munich defender urged the Dortmund centre-back to think carefully before making his next move.
"This is an exciting situation for Nico," said Tah. "He's an outstanding player who always works on himself, who always wants to improve. It's a crucial point in his career right now, and I simply hope he can make the right decision for himself. Many doors are open to him. I wish him all the best in making his decision."
The German also made it clear that he is there to support his teammate if needed. "If he needs advice or wants to talk to me, he's welcome to do so. I'm here," he added.
Recently, Schlotterbeck himself spoke highly of Tah, calling him 'a better defender' and explaining why the pair work so well together for the national team.
"Jona is very communicative on the pitch and simply important to me. Defensively, he has been a very strong defender for years now and has done extremely well. For me, the ball-playing aspect is perhaps a bit more interesting than for him. He's perhaps a better defender, though. That's why it's a good fit."
Bayern and Liverpool monitoring closely
Dortmund's rival Munich are reportedly keeping a close eye on German's situation as they look to strengthen their backline ahead of next season. With Dayot Upamecano’s contract set to expire next year, Bayern could turn to Schlotterbeck as a younger replacement. Meanwhile, the reigning Premier League champions are also in the race. The Reds are preparing for defensive changes, with Virgil van Dijk reaching the twilight of his career and uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s future, whose contract expires this summer amid interest from Los Blancos.
What’s next for Schlotterbeck?
With both Bayern and Liverpool circling, Schlotterbeck faces a career-defining choice. Dortmund want to keep him. Last month, Sporting director Lars Ricken publicly addressed the situation, making it clear that while the club respects Schlotterbeck’s hesitation, they won’t let talks drag on.
“We will not rush into anything. But of course, we don't want to drag it out indefinitely, everyone is aware of that," Ricken told Sport Bild.
For now, the German won’t feature in the national team's upcoming match after withdrawing from the squad due to injury. The defender’s priority would be to recover quickly and help Dortmund get back into the title race. The club currently sits third in the table, behind Bayern and RB Leipzig, with six wins from ten games.
