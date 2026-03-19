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‘You cannot lose 8-2!’ - John Terry slams Chelsea for heavy Champions League exit to PSG
Chelsea dumped out by PSG
Chelsea lost 5-2 at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their tie and then slumped to a 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in the return fixture. The 8-2 scoreline is Chelsea's worst ever aggregate defeat in the knockout stages of the Champions League and is expected to lead to plenty of soul-searching in west London. Manager Liam Rosenior admitted after the game he wanted his team to show more fight.
He told reporters: "100%. Six minutes in and another mistake that we make, it takes the wind out of our sails. I think the second goal he's hit from 25 yards in the top corner. When you go two goals down so early and five goals down on aggregate, it's a really, really difficult evening. We wanted to obviously put up more of a fight than what we did. Credit to PSG. Their possession play was really, really top in the game and over the two legs they deserve to go through."
- AFP
'You cannot lose 8-2' - Terry blasts Chelsea
Terry has also been critical of Chelsea, saying: "Unfortunately that is the end. You know what does it for me? Being 3-2 down away to PSG and we actually played really well the whole game, or for 70 minutes of it. I’m going 3-2 we’ll take that all day long going back to the Bridge, I fancy us against anyone to be able to turn that around and then we go and concede late goals to make it really difficult.
"And then last night [Tuesday] we go and concede after six minutes so everything about last night, I can’t even talk about it. I can’t even actually go into the detail of it. I’m so frustrated. But against any team you cannot lose 8-2 over two legs. I’m sorry, you can’t. I don’t care who you are, what team you are, you cannot lose 8-2, so really frustrating."
Rosenior calls for Chelsea resilience
Rosenior has also called on his team to show some resilience in the wake of their big defeat to PSG to ensure the result doesn't have a negative impact on the rest of their season. He added: "Yeah, it has to. That's my job. How I go about that is how we always go about it. We need to be resilient. We need to make sure we go to Everton with an organisation, with a freshness and intensity in our team because we want to be in this competition next season. And if we perform how I know we can, we can get there without the individual mistakes that we're making at the moment."
- AFP
What comes next?
Chelsea have now lost their last three games in all competitions, meaning Rosenior must lift his troops ahead of their return to Premier League action. The Blues face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday and know they can ill-afford to keep on dropping points if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.
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