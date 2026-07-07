John Terry compares Jude Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane as he warns England they MUST stop Arsenal star to progress past Norway at World Cup

The former Chelsea captain has seen enough of Bellingham’s World Cup heroics to put the midfielder in the same bracket as football royalty. Following England's pulsating 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca, where Bellingham netted twice, Terry admitted he is seeing flashes of Zidane in the 23-year-old’s game.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Terry was effusive in his praise, stating: "You see Jude last night, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane and I was maybe a little bit ambitious, but look at that game last night with what he’s doing, he is unbelievable. His two goals just topped it off for me and what a ball from Harry Kane was well for his second goal."



