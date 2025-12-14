AFP
Jobe Bellingham shown straight red card in Borussia Dortmund's draw with Freiburg as England U21 international's miserable start to life in Germany continues
Bellingham fails to shine on fifth league start
Bellingham's performances for Sunderland caught the eye of several Premier League sides following the Black Cats' successful playoff campaign, but it was Dortmund who won the race to secure the youngster's services over the summer. The 20-year-old was initially first choice under coach Niko Kovac following his arrival, but was dropped following a series of sub-par displays.
The summer signing made just his fifth league start of the season in Dortmund's trip to Freiburg on Sunday, but was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute for a foul on Philipp Treu after an error in judgement by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Referee Felix Zwayer felt Bellingham had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and gave the midfielder his marching orders.
Dortmund had gone ahead on the half-hour mark through Ramy Bensebaini, but Freiburg ensured a share of the spoils through Lucas Holer with 15 minutes to play in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Europa-Park Stadion. And goalkeeper Kobel, whose error in judgement proved costly, felt Dortmund "had the game under control" up until Bellingham's red.
'Result would look different' without red card, says Kobel
Speaking to DAZN after the 1-1 draw, Kobel said: "We're definitely disappointed. If the red card doesn't happen, the result would look different. We had the game under control and were very dominant."
Sunday's result means Dortmund have now won only two of their last five league matches, though they remain unbeaten in seven and have lost just the once in the Bundesliga this season having fallen to a Der Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich in mid-October. Bayern were unable to capitalise upon both Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropping points as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz 05.
Bellingham's start to life in Germany has also been marred by off-field issues, after his father, Mark, was banned from the Dortmund dressing room having taken umbrage to his son's half-time withdrawal in their 3-3 draw with St. Pauli in August.
It was reported that Bellingham senior waited in the tunnel after the game as he sought a conversation with Dortmund sporting director and former player Sebastian Kehl. Following the incident, Kehl confirmed that families will not be allowed access to any out-of-bounds areas in the future.
"We are all disappointed about the result yesterday," Kehl said. "And still, the active area at our club remains reserved for players, coaches and officials, not families and advisors.
"This will not happen again. We have made this clear to all involved."
Bellingham wanted by Premier League giants
Even with his struggles in the Bundesliga, Bellingham still has his admirers, with a January return to England mooted. Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bellingham as Ruben Amorim's side look to bolster in the middle of the park in the New Year.
The Premier League giants have been credited with an interest in a host of midfielders, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba among those on the club's radar. Additionally, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively, are also targets for the Manchester powerhouse.
And while Dortmund are unlikely to sanction Bellingham's exit next month, they'll hope to see an improvement in form before long as the German giants aim to see a return on their hefty investment in the former Sunderland man.
Bellingham to miss final game before winter break
Bellingham will miss Dortmund's final game before the winter break due to suspension following his dismissal at Freiburg. Kovac's side host Gladbach next week in the final round of games before the winter break.
