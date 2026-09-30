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'We stopped' - Joan Laporta reveals why Barcelona failed in summer transfer pursuit of Inter captain Lautaro Martinez
Barca's search for a striker
Barcelona entered the summer transfer window seeking a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. After encountering complications in a potential deal for Julian Alvarez, the Catalan outfit shifted their focus to Martinez. Sporting director Deco initiated early contacts, paving the way for a formal approach.
Laporta subsequently took personal charge of the negotiations. The Barcelona president reached out directly to Inter chairman Beppe Marotta to discuss a deal for the 29-year-old forward. However, the Italian champions immediately blocked the move, declaring their captain strictly off the market.
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Laporta respects Inter's firm stance
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Laporta explained how the transfer broke down. He praised the Argentina international before admitting defeat in the face of Marotta's firm stance.
"He’s an incredible player; we didn’t want to let him slip away at any cost," Laporta said. "So I rang President Marotta and he told me the player wasn’t for sale."
While Laporta suggested that Martinez was open to joining Barcelona, he acknowledged that the player's wishes could not force a transfer against the club's will.
"Inter told us 'no' and so we told them that, in any case, it wouldn't be the player who decided whether or not to leave, because Inter wanted to keep him," he added. "So, out of respect for Beppe Marotta, whom I respect enormously, we stopped and that was the end of it."
Martinez confirms genuine Barca interest
The failed pursuit highlights Barcelona's ongoing attempts to refresh their attacking options. Despite their strong admiration for Martinez, the Blaugrana ultimately respected Inter's position and abandoned the chase to preserve their relationship with the Italian giants.
Martinez later confirmed Barca's interest while speaking at the Gran Gala del Calcio. The forward admitted that a move to Camp Nou was a genuine possibility before he decided to commit his future to the Nerazzurri.
"The rumours about Barcelona were true, but in the end I wanted to stay here together with my teammates and my fans," Martinez revealed. "For me, Inter is all pride, happiness and the desire to continue. I have chosen to stay here once again, I want to do great things at Inter."
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Raphinha thrives in emergency striker role
With Martinez firmly committed to Inter and Lewandowski having departed Camp Nou, Barcelona were forced to find internal solutions. Their attacking depth was severely depleted following Ferran Torres' subsequent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Fortunately for Hansi Flick, an unexpected hero has emerged. Raphinha has been deployed as an emergency striker to devastating effect, with the Brazilian scoring a remarkable 14 goals in just eight appearances this season. Meanwhile, Martinez will continue his pursuit of further silverware leading the line for the Italian champions.
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