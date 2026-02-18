Getty Images Sport
Jesse Lingard the journeyman? Ex-Man Utd star in talks over another unlikely transfer after FC Seoul exit
Lingard available after FC Seoul stint
Lingard is once again available after waving a fond farewell to FC Seoul. The former Manchester United star raised eyebrows when he made the move to South Korea but enjoyed his stay with the club. Lingard spent almost two years with FC Seoul and spoke fondly of his time at the club in a farewell post on social media. He wrote: "My time in South Korea has been unbelievable - the football, the atmosphere and the passion around this club have been top class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last two years has been truly amazing. I'll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club."
Remo in talks with Lingard
Lingard has been linked with Serie A clubs, Feyenoord and Wrexham since departing FC Seoul but now appears set to head to Brazil instead. According to Globo, Lingard has an offer on the table from Brazilian side Remo and negotiations over a shock transfer are now taking place. Remo play in the top flight of Brazilian football after being promoted last year. The club have started the new campaign with two draws and a defeat to sit in 16th place in the table. If Lingard does make the move, then he will link up with some familiar faces in Brazil's Serie A. Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay currently plys his trade in Brazil with Corinthians, while another ex-Red Devil, Andreas Pereira, is at Palmeiras.
Lingard wants to put smiles on faces
Lingard's career has seen him play for a host of clubs including Manchester United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest. The midfielder has also come in for criticism at times but told Sky Sports last month that it no longer bothers him.
"In life, in general, outside football, inside football, there is always going to be tough times mentally when you are not playing well and you are getting stick from fans. Sometimes you have to go through that and learn and I have learnt through all of that and now I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t care what anyone thinks - at the end of the day they are just words. I don’t listen to any negative stuff," he said.
"The majority of the stuff is positive and everyone I have met since being in Manchester has been positive so, for me, I like to be a good guy, put smiles on people’s faces, be the bubbly guy but when it is time to work, I work. I think that’s been misconstrued over the years because people think he messes about a lot and stuff. They say he is always dancing, of course I am going to dance - I love a good dance in the right place and the right time. But when I am on the training pitch and on a game day, it is 100% work mode."
Lingard ready to go?
Lingard hasn't played competitively since leaving FC Seoul in December but has posted regular updates on social media showing off his training regime. If he does make the move to Remo, he'll be eager to make his debut as soon as possible as he takes on the next chapter in his career.
