'That's a fact!' - Jamie Carragher insists Gabriel Jesus is a 'better player' than Viktor Gyokeres & calls for Mikel Arteta to drop Arsenal's misfiring £64m striker

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, did not hide his pointed opinion. A long-time admirer of Jesus’ all-round play, the former Liverpool defender suggested Arsenal’s depth up front makes Gyokeres’ continued selection difficult to justify for head coach Mikel Arteta.

"The one negative out of tonight for Arsenal is that Gyokeres should not be starting, when they have players like this," explained Carragher. "In a couple of games time, when Jesus is a bit more up to speed, he should be starting. He's a better player than Gyokeres - that's a fact."

Carragher also suggested that Havertz, who has just returned from injury himself, is also a better option that Gyokeres, adding: "There's been questions in the past asking if [Jesus] is good enough for Arsenal to go and win the league. But right now, he's better than the guy they brought in who they thought was going to win them the league. Havertz or him as the central striker is a better player than Gyokeres. He lacks finesse and quality when you think of what they've got on the bench. I think Arsenal need to improve on Gyokeres and they've got players that can in Jesus."

