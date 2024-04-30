Jadon Sancho hasn't done enough to earn another chance at Man Utd despite Borussia Dortmund's Champions League heroics

The Englishman emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe during his first spell in Germany, but hasn't picked up from where he left off

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like coming home," Jadon Sancho told Borussia Dortmund's official website after re-joining the club on loan on January 12. "I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge. I can't wait to see my team-mates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

Manchester United agreed to send Sancho back to Signal Iduna Park until the end of the season off the back of his explosive fall out with Erik ten Hag. The winger hit out at the Dutch head coach on social media after being left out of a Premier League clash with Arsenal in August, and was subsequently exiled from the senior squad at Old Trafford.

Instead of apologising to Ten Hag, Sancho pushed for an exit, and Dortmund seemed like the ideal place for him to get his smile back. But after almost four months and 16 appearances in all competitions for the German giants, Sancho has just three goals to his name, and doesn't look to be anywhere near close to the same level as when he initially left the club to join United for £73 million ($91m) back in 2021.

Sancho hasn't proven Ten Hag wrong or left Red Devils supporters longing for his return, and he's running out of time to change that, though there is still a path to redemption open in the Champions League. The question is: has he still got the fire in his belly?