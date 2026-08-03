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Jack Grealish offered shock escape route from Manchester City as European giants plan audacious transfer move
Atletico target Man City winger
According to The Sun, La Liga giants Atletico are considering a shock move to sign City winger Grealish in this summer transfer window. The 30-year-old spent the 2025–26 season on loan at Everton, registering two goals and six assists before sustaining a broken foot in January.
The Atleti hierarchy admire Grealish's work rate both in and out of possession, viewing him as a strong fit for manager Diego Simeone's tactical system.
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Grealish and Maresca address speculation
Speculation over Grealish's departure intensified after he was left out of City's pre-season tour of Asia, though the player swiftly refuted claims he had been dropped via social media.
Writing on his personal account, Grealish clarified the reason for his absence: "Just to let you know I'm still recovering from an injury so I'm not training yet. Haven't been 'left out' so stop talking poo poo thanks."
Meanwhile, new City manager Enzo Maresca reaffirmed his good relationship with the player: "At the moment, he is here. He is a Manchester City player. I always said the same. In any club I join, I like to know if there are players that belong to the club.
"It's my duty to try to coach them. Jack is here. I have a good relationship with Jack since I left. Also, we keep in touch, and the reason why is because he has a big heart and he is a very good guy. So this is the reason why and then we see what happens."
Champions League return option emerges
A move to Madrid would return Grealish to the Champions League stage with Atletico, who finished fourth in La Liga last season and reached the semi-finals of European competition. Should he land at the Metropolitano, Grealish would face fierce competition on the flanks from the likes of Lee Kang-in, Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, and Ademola Lookman. If a move to Spain fails to materialise, further reports indicate that Everton and Aston Villa remain attentive to the player's situation.
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Summer transfer decision looms ahead
Grealish has 12 months remaining on his City contract and must accept a significant pay cut if he chooses to walk away from his £300,000-per-week package. Recovering from his foot injury remains his primary priority before deciding on a new club ahead of the summer transfer deadline. Resolving his long-term future is expected to be a major priority for City hierarchy before the upcoming domestic season gets underway.
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