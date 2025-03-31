Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Finally' - Jack Grealish seems to aim subtle dig at Pep Guardiola after picking up increasingly rare Man City minutes in FA Cup win at Bournemouth

J. GrealishP. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeagueBournemouth vs Manchester CityBournemouthFA Cup

Jack Grealish might have taken a subtle dig at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after a rare appearance in an FA Cup win at Bournemouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Grealish has fallen down the pecking order
  • Was brought off the bench by Guardiola against Bournemouth
  • Took to Instagram to share a message after the match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches