'We came here with flip flops!' - Pep Guardiola sees Man City comeback win at Bournemouth as evidence of turnaround as he admits he needed to 'recover the soul and passion' of Erling Haaland & Co in disastrous season
Pep Guardiola has blasted Manchester City's attitude this season but was pleased with how they fought back to beat Bournemouth in the FA Cup.
- Coach criticises team's attitude during season
- Pleased with battling performance at Bournemouth
- Haaland hobbled off pitch with foot problem