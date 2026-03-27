"It would be the riskiest and most reckless approach": Uli Hoeneß criticised again for his transfer advice

"If we invest in the squad but suddenly decide we no longer want to generate transfer revenue, we would simply be removing one of the two key elements of our strategy. Costs and depreciation will continue to rise, but you’ll no longer have any revenue. Yet it’s actually the revenue that refinances the costs of the squad. In my view, that would be the riskiest and most irresponsible path for Eintracht Frankfurt,” said the 38-year-old on the club’s podcast.

Hoeneß had recently stated at an event organised by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management: "Personally, I’m not a big fan of selling good players. I always say at FC Bayern: we are a buying club, not a selling club." Addressing Frankfurt’s board spokesman Axel Hellmann, he added: “Axel Hellmann will also come to realise that, in the long run, you lose substance with every sale. It’s nice to get 50 or 60 million once in a while, but what are the consequences?”



