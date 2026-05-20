AFP
'It wasn't easy!' - Neymar admits he 'cried for hours' after Brazil World Cup call-up & thanks Santos colleagues
'I cried for several hours'
After having his name confirmed on Ancelotti's final list for the World Cup, Neymar took to Santos TV to express the depth of his feelings. The Santos number 10, who faced a long period of inactivity due to a serious injury suffered in October 2023, revealed that the announcement brought an explosion of relief and gratitude for the effort expended in his recovery.
"I cried for several hours, it wasn't easy to get here. After my name was announced, you know it was worth overcoming everything, enduring the effort," said the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.
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The fundamental role of Santos in his return
Back at the club where he was discovered, Neymar made a point of highlighting how the atmosphere at Santos was crucial to his return to a high level. The player feels that the support he received at the Rei Pele Training Center was the key to his dream of playing for the Brazilian national team again, treating the club as his safe haven during the most difficult months of his career.
“To say that for me, as I always told you when I came back, I feel at home here. It’s something that’s hard to explain,” he said. “I want to thank everyone. My call-up wasn’t just for me, it was for everyone who is part of the process, everyone who was with me on the field, off the field, taking care of security, our bodies, our food.”
Setting sights on global glory
Despite his idol status and the history he has built with the national team, Neymar knows that the path to becoming a starter in the 2026 World Cup will not be automatic. Ancelotti has already made it clear that the player's history will not guarantee privileges, signalling that the internal competition for a place in the starting eleven will be intense during the preparation period in the United States.
Even so, Neymar remains optimistic and focuses on the unity of the group. “Thank you for the support, for always believing in me. I am here to thank you for the support throughout my career. We are all together in this Brazil that is heading towards the sixth title,” he said.
- AFP
What comes next?
Brazil's preparation will begin at Granja Comary, in Teresopolis, but the group will only be complete on American soil. Players such as Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli will join the delegation after the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal. The final match before the official departure will be a friendly against Panama at the Maracana, scheduled for May 31st.
Once in the United States, they will be based in New Jersey. Brazil, the top seed in Group C, will have one last test against Egypt before beginning their official World Cup campaign on June 13th against Morocco. Following that, the five-time world champions will face Haiti in Philadelphia and conclude the first phase against Scotland in Miami.