AFP
Iran's World Cup hopes not over yet as AFC chief insists withdrawal is just talk amid USA & Israel conflict
Iran’s World Cup spot in doubt amid rising tensions
Tensions in the Middle East are casting a shadow over Iran’s World Cup preparations. Since the start of Israeli-American strikes on Iranian territory on February 28, the national team’s status for the expanded 48-team tournament has been under intense scrutiny. Although Iran was among the first nations to secure qualification, their buildup has been disrupted, highlighted by the team’s absence from a mandatory FIFA preparatory meeting in Atlanta last week, sparking speculation over a possible withdrawal.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially suggested that assurances regarding the team’s safety had been received from Washington. However, the U.S. administration has since signalled that hosting Iranian athletes in Los Angeles and Seattle could pose “significant security risks,” leaving Iran’s participation uncertain as the tournament approaches.
- AFP
AFC confirms Iran's participation status
"They are our member. We want them to play. As far as we know, Iran is playing," John stated, providing a firm stance on the matter. He acknowledged the high tensions surrounding the situation but maintained that the decision rests with the national governing body, adding: "It's a very emotional moment, everybody is saying a lot of things. At the end of the day it’s the (Iran soccer) federation who should decide if they’re playing and, as for today, the federation… has told us that they're going to the World Cup."
Trump security warnings spark controversy
The uncertainty reached a boiling point following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who raised concerns over the "life and safety" of the Iranian players. Trump suggested that the presence of the Iranian national team at the tournament might be inappropriate given the current security climate, although he also paradoxically noted that they were welcome. His stance on the subject has been inconsistent, at one point claiming "I really don’t care" if the team participates.
In response to these warnings, the Iranian national team took to social media to assert their right to compete, stating that "no one can exclude" them from the global showpiece. Ranked 20th in the world, Iran is a formidable force in Asian football and will be looking to make an impact in a group that features New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. The players remain focused on the pitch, despite the noise coming from the White House.
- AFP
Tehran demands FIFA intervention
The Iranian government has not taken the security warnings lightly, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei calling on FIFA to address the rhetoric coming from the United States. Tehran argues that if the host nation cannot guarantee the safety of all participants, it calls into question their capacity to hold the event at all.
"FIFA is the organiser of the World Cup," Baghaei said. "When warnings are issued at the highest level about the environment being unsafe for Iranian football players, this indicates that the host country apparently lacks the capacity and ability to provide security for such an important sporting event." Although FIFA president Infantino indicated that he received assurances regarding Iran's welcome, the world governing body has remained largely silent during this latest war of words.
Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali previously suggested to state television that current circumstances made playing "impossible," but a withdrawal has not been confirmed. No team in the last 75 years has refused a World Cup qualifying place they earned on the field of play. For a nation entering its fourth consecutive tournament, the sporting stakes are as high as the political ones.
Advertisement