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Iran 'negotiating with FIFA' to move 2026 World Cup matches from United States to Mexico
Geopolitical tensions threaten tournament logistics
The military conflict between the U.S. and Iran has cast doubt on the latter's participation in the North American football showpiece. The conflict has raised concerns about the Iranian national team entering the U.S., as Team Melli are due to play their entire group stage schedule in the country, starting in Los Angeles against New Zealand and Belgium, and ending in Seattle against Egypt. The federation is now officially pushing for these games to be moved to co-host Mexico to avoid hostility or security issues.
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Security assurances under scrutiny
Taj, Iran's football federation president, has called for a venue change, citing Washington's recent comments. Taj said in a statement posted on the X account of the Iranian embassy in Mexico that the team will not travel to the U.S. in the current climate. United States President Donald Trump has warned that Iran's presence at the tournament may not be "appropriate". Thus, Taj confirmed: "When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."
A logistical nightmare for FIFA
Relocating matches this late is a huge challenge for FIFA and local organising committees. Since 2026 is the most complicated World Cup ever, moving three fixtures would affect broadcasting rights, ticket sales, and team base camps. The bracket system could force Iran back into U.S. venues if they reach the knockout rounds. FIFA has not responded, but it is under pressure to maintain the competition's sporting integrity and participant safety.
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A high-stakes decision looming
FIFA's executive committee must decide whether to grant this extraordinary request or seek neutral-site guarantees. If a move to Mexico is denied, Iran may withdraw or participate forcedly, amid protests and security cordons. The uncertainty is a major distraction for the players preparing for a tough group. A decision must be made quickly to accommodate the massive logistical changes needed to host World Cup football in other Mexican cities.
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