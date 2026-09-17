'An obligation to win!' – Why Inter Milan carry unmatched pressure in Serie A title race

Inter Milan face intense expectation to secure domestic and European silverware as they prepare to visit the Stadio Olimpico. Analyzing the title race in an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former midfielder Luigi Di Biagio highlighted the contrast in pressure surrounding both clubs.

He noted that Inter's squad assembly demands immediate success under Cristian Chivu.

"Inter have an obligation to win it because of the team they have and their history in recent years," Di Biagio stated to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Let's put it this way: Inter has the obligation to win, Roma has the hope of doing so."