'When he doesn't stand out, it's because one of us is failing' – Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano says team must deliver for Lionel Messi to be at his best
The Herons earned their second consecutive win thanks to a Messi double - two goals and two assists.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inter Miami climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points
- The team's next official match is against Al Ahly in the Club World Cup opener
- Messi has reached 10 goals in 13 matches this MLS season