'Welcome to Miami!' - David Beckham pokes fun at Neymar-Lionel Messi reunion talk as he poses for photo with Al-Hilal superstar & wife Victoria amid transfer speculation
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham posted a photo at dinner with Neymar Friday morning, teasing a potential Lionel Messi reunion at South Beach.
- Neymar sidelined with ACL injury
- Inter Miami's Beckham meets him for dinner
- Rumors swirl on social media over potential transfer