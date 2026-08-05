Liverpool eye €50m PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye as Bradley Barcola talks stall

Liverpool are showing an interest in PSG winger Mbaye as the 18-year-old seeks more regular playing time, as per GiveMeSport. The Senegal international is expected to leave Paris this summer in search of guaranteed first-team minutes. PSG are expected to seek at least €50m for the talented attacker, with the price potentially rising higher in an inflated market.

Although Liverpool are yet to place an official offer, Mbaye is understood to be keen on a potential move to Anfield. The Reds face stiff competition for his signature, with Bayer Leverkusen already holding direct club-to-club talks with PSG hierarchy. However, Mbaye remains prepared to assess all options and would welcome a formal approach from the Premier League side.