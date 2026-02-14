Getty
'The hypocrisy' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe eviscerated by Gary Lineker over 'incorrect' comments about UK being 'colonised by immigrants'
Ratcliffe in the spotlight
Ratcliffe has been thrust into the spotlight this week after sharing his thoughts on immigration that have been described as being "offensive and wrong" by Starmer. Burnham called on Ratcliffe to retract his statement, describing his words as "inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory". The criticism did bring a response from the billionaire Manchester United owner, who currently resides in Monaco, in the form of a statement.
"I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth," he said. "My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK. My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."
'Hypocrisy I find difficult' - Lineker's verdict on Ratcliffe
Lineker has now shared his thoughts on Ratcliffe and told the Rest is Football Podcast: "The hypocrisy I find difficult. Obviously, Keir Starmer has called for him to make an apology; whether he will or not remains to be seen. I watched it and the hypocrisy really - the guy's a migrant himself, an economic migrant, [because] he lives in Monaco. You can have a gripe all you like, but at least be here, pay taxes, and contribute to our society. I would say a lot of these migrants who come in contribute enormously and facts show you that in terms of revenue and paid tax. Whereas Jim out there, in Monaco, is doing everything he can to avoid paying tax, I would suggest. Also, you're one of the owners of Manchester United, a club that has a lot of players from overseas. When he's talking about colonised with immigrants, is it OK that you're a white person living abroad, not a brown or black person? I don't know, only he can answer that question. Lots and lots of my friends who support United have come on and said similar things to what I'm saying now, they're very disappointed. Look at the story of [how] Amad [Diallo] has ended up here. So I find it deeply concerning that an owner of a football club can say that sort of thing."
FA looking into Ratcliffe
The Football Association is now looking into Ratcliffe's comments to determine whether the United co-owner has brought the game into disrepute. Meanwhile, the club has issued a statement as the fallout from Ratcliffe's explosive interview continues. "Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club," it read. "Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do. We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign."
What comes next?
The furore over Ratcliffe's words comes at a time when the Red Devils are improving on the pitch after sacking Ruben Amorim and replacing him with Michael Carrick until the end of the season. They are now on a five-match unbeaten run under Carrick and return to action against Everton on February 23.
